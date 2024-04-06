 People Googled 'Kiara Advani Sex Toys' After Her Orgasm Scene In Lust Stories, Reveals Somen Mishra
In Lust Stories, Kiara Advani climaxed while the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham played in the background.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Kiara Advani's character Megha in Lust Stories was seen having an orgasm in front of her family; she climaxed while the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham played in the background. The segment was directed by Karan Johar and also starred Vicky Kaushal. It was one of the most talked-about scenes, and the actress was lauded for the bold scene.

In a recent interview with AnuradhaSays YouTube, film producer and Head of Development at Dharma Productions, Somen Mishra said that after Kiara's scene the sales of sex toys were increased.

“That short film went viral for obvious reasons, but the most interesting thing that happened was, there is a site which sells adult toys and in their annual survey, they put out the duration which their sales increased– first was during COVID, second was Lust Stories. The sales increased by 50-55 percent because people were googling ‘Kiara Advani vibrator’, ‘Kiara Advani sex toys’.”

Further, he added that he thought they are bringing joy to people’s lives, especially women. "They told us, ‘You don’t know what Lust Stories has done for our business.’ I thought, This is going in my CV!’ Because I never imagined that kind of an impact the film would have. Fashion gets affected (by films), I never imagined vibrators would too,” he added.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan had revealed that Kiara's role was earlier offered to Kriti Sanon, however, she rejected it as her mom did not allow it.

