Crew Real Story: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Film Based On Kingfisher Airlines Bankruptcy?

After much anticipation and buzz, the film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, released in theatres on March 29, Friday. Ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers, there was a chatter that the film might be based on the Kingfisher Airlines bankruptcy case.

Crew is a heist comedy in which Kareena, Tabu and Kriti, who work as cabin crew for a reputed airlines, land in a soup after they find out that the airline company will be filing for bankruptcy.

Around the same time, they get their hands on a bag full of gold, and thus begins their rollercoaster journey of pulling of the biggest heist, that can either make or break their lives.

As the trailer released, netizens wondered if the film was inspired from the story of Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines, which left hundreds of its crew members with nowhere to go when it went bankrupt in 2012 and the owner fled to another country.

Not just that, but the cabin crew uniforms that Kareena, Kriti and Tabu can be seen wearing in Crew are also eerily similar to the original uniforms of the Kingfisher Airlines Crew.

During an event, director Rajesh Krishnan was also asked if the film was based on the infamous Kingfisher Airlines bankruptcy episode, and while he did not confirm the same, he admitted that it was "inspired by true events".

"It’s pretty much based on real-life incidents. All this is going on these days. Hum dekh hi rahe hain ki airlines industry ki actually vaat lagi padi hai for whatever reasons," he said.

Meanwhile, Crew has opened with mixed responses at the box office. It also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The film is touted to be a comic take on the rollercoaster journey that the trio embark on in a bid to get themselves a better life.