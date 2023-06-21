Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol's Anthology Shows Shades Of Lust Across Age Groups & Class

International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories is back with its second edition and its trailer was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday (June 21). The trailer shows multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens, stringing them together thematically.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh, the anthology features Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta and Tillotama Shome.

Check out the trailer here:

The anthology has returned with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry.

The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology promises even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India.

Lust Stories 2 is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent. It will stream on Netflix from June 29.

Speaking on the second anthology of Lust Stories R Balki, says, “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible."

Further speaking about it, Konkona Sen Sharma shares, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn't have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other."

Sujoy Ghosh adds, "This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

Finally, Amit Ravindernath Sharma shares, “It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition."