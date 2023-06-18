Adipurush: Netizens Accuse Lust Stories 2 Writer Disha Nayonika Of Making Derogatory Remark Against Sita

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was released in theatres amid much fanfare across the country on Friday (June 16). The mythological epic has received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

A section of social media users trolled the makers of Adipurush for the film's poor VFX and also pointed out the cringeworthy dialogues. Netizens have also flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

Saif, who plays the role of Lankesh, received backlash initially after his character was shown to have a boy-cut, crew-cut hairstyle with blade marks over the ears. After the film hit the big screens, a video went viral in which Saif's character is seen coiled by multiple pythons. A netizen shared the video with the caption, “Chalo ye wala massage bhi dekh lo python massage sponsored by Om Raut.”

The same video and photo was shared by several other users on social media platforms.

On Saturday, a Twitter user pointed out that writer-filmmaker Disha Nayonika, who is also associated with Netflix's upcoming Lust Stories 2, passed a derogatory remark on Sita Maa.

Disha allegedly took to her Instagram story and re-shared a post in which Saif's character was seen wrapped in pythons. "No wonder Sita... no wonder," she captioned her story. Take a look at the post here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the tweet has not been deleted yet, Disha has made her Instagram account private. She also removed Lust Stories 2 from her Instagram bio, however, the screenshots have already gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the tweet went viral, several users slammed Disha for her remark.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Read Also Ramayan Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Swades Goes Viral Amidst Adipurush Controversy

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

However, the film has been mired in controversies and it has sparked a debate on social media platforms. Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.