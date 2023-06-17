Netizens CANCEL Adipurush Tickets Amid Backlash: 'Don't Want To See Wrong Ramayana'

Adipurush starring Prabhas |

Amid intense backlash and negative reviews, netizens are now cancelling their Adipurush tickets. Disappointed by the film's portrayal and creative choices, online communities have taken to social media to voice their concerns, resulting in a significant wave of ticket cancellation.

Filmmaker Om Raut finally released Adipurush on June 16, 2023, after postponing it for VFX improvement which also increased the film’s budget. However, people were left shocked and disappointed after watching the final outcome in theatres. Prabhas’ dull performance as Ram, ‘Tapori dialogues’ by Hanuman’s character, poor VFX in the film and whatnot? The audience and reviewers who watched the film were left highly disappointed.

PEOPLE CANCELLING THEIR PRE-BOOKED TICKETS

White some movie-goers watched the film first day itself, others who had booked the ticket are cancelling it in large numbers.

Sharing about the same, a Twitter user wrote: “I have cancelled tickets of #Adhipurush #Adipurush Just because I don’t want to teach my daughter wrong Ramayana.”

Another wrote, “I have cancelled the tickets of #Adipursh #Adhipurush This is not Ramayana. 😡”

Check out the tweets of netizens who talked about cancelling the film here:

ADIPURUSH WRITER JUSTIFIES ‘CRINGE-WORTHY’ DIALOGUES IN THE FILM

Reacting to the controversy on film’s dialogues, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir justified that the story of Ramayana is recited by elders, grandparents, and even the biggest saints of the country in similar language and fashion, and that he was not the first person to put it that way.

"There are numerous characters in a film and all of them do not speak in the same manner. I am not the first one to write those dialogues this way. What is so wrong with these dialogues?" he questioned.

ABOUT THE FILM

Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage is claimed to be a modern retelling of epic mythology tale, Ramayana. Made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, the film feels wasted with poor VFX and hillarious narratives that makes us question Om Raut’s so-called vision of Ramayana.

According to the official figures released by the makers, 'Adipurush' managed to mint Rs 140 crore on the global scale on its first day.