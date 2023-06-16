Adipurush To Ram Setu: Bollywood Movies With Worst CGI & VFX

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

Adipurush starring Prabhas released today & unfortunately, the film failed to match the expectations of the viewers.

While the film received harsh criticism due to several shortcomings, its worst & cartoonish CGI-VFX was one of the biggest reasons.

Let's have a look at other Bollywood films with worst CGI & VFX

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's bodysuit CGI draws unfavorable comparisons to Iron Man's visual effects.

Ra.One: Despite boasting over 3,000 visual effects shots, the film received mixed reviews and faced accusations of excessive CGI usage.

Kalank: Memes abound as a scene featuring Varun Dhawan fighting a VFX bull fails to deliver believable quality, leaving audiences unimpressed.

Mohenjo Daro: Unrealistic CGI animals, buildings, and landscapes reminiscent of video game graphics undermine the film's visual appeal.

A Flying Jatt: Critics highlight the film's poorly executed flying sequences, making it one of the weakest aspects of the superhero flick.

Aabra Ka Daabra: The Harry Potter-inspired movie faced backlash for its amateurish visual effects, failing to meet expectations.

Rudraksh: Unconvincing CGI Himalayas, a creepy rat, and an animated magic box contributed to the film's negative reception.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani: Criticism arises for the film's appropriation of VFX shots from Hollywood movies like The Matrix and The Terminator.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: The CGI parrot in the film becomes a sore point, earning justified criticism from both critics and viewers.

