Adipurush To Ram Setu: Bollywood Movies With Worst CGI & VFX

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Adipurush starring Prabhas released today & unfortunately, the film failed to match the expectations of the viewers.
While the film received harsh criticism due to several shortcomings, its worst & cartoonish CGI-VFX was one of the biggest reasons.
Let's have a look at other Bollywood films with worst CGI & VFX
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's bodysuit CGI draws unfavorable comparisons to Iron Man's visual effects.
Ra.One: Despite boasting over 3,000 visual effects shots, the film received mixed reviews and faced accusations of excessive CGI usage.
Kalank: Memes abound as a scene featuring Varun Dhawan fighting a VFX bull fails to deliver believable quality, leaving audiences unimpressed.
Mohenjo Daro: Unrealistic CGI animals, buildings, and landscapes reminiscent of video game graphics undermine the film's visual appeal.
A Flying Jatt: Critics highlight the film's poorly executed flying sequences, making it one of the weakest aspects of the superhero flick.
Aabra Ka Daabra: The Harry Potter-inspired movie faced backlash for its amateurish visual effects, failing to meet expectations.
Rudraksh: Unconvincing CGI Himalayas, a creepy rat, and an animated magic box contributed to the film's negative reception.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani: Criticism arises for the film's appropriation of VFX shots from Hollywood movies like The Matrix and The Terminator.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: The CGI parrot in the film becomes a sore point, earning justified criticism from both critics and viewers.
