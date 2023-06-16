BTS’ Jimin's Candid Live Session: His Heath Update To Fight With V; Everything He Said

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
BTS member Jimin recently surprised fans with an engaging live session, discussing various topics close to his heart.
During the live session, Jimin reassured fans about his well-being, sharing that he has been taking care of his health, exercising, and working on music.
Responding to fans' concern for his health, Jimin playfully stated that his current health is at its peak, urging fans not to worry.
Jimin then revealed his desire to hold a live session on BTS' 10th anniversary, but he encouraged fans to celebrate instead.
When asked about his post-session plans, Jimin amusingly shared his intention to indulge in one of the recommended foods and relax at home.
Expressing his longing for a good night's sleep, Jimin joked about his disrupted sleep pattern but appreciates fans' suggestion to rest early.
Talking about "Angel Part 2", Jimin acknowledged its release and expressed joy in listening to both parts together, inviting fans to do the same.
Contemplating his hairstyle, Jimin next pondered whether to grow his hair out or cut it, responding to fans' suggestions with a humorous twist.
Jimin engaged with fellow BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) as V playfully requested a five-hour broadcast, to which Jimin challenged him to comment for the same duration.
Jimin expressed his intention to see J-Hope after wrapping up his responsibilities, revealing his thoughts and affection for his fellow bandmate.
Reflecting on a past disagreement with V, Jimin maintained a balanced perspective and plans to have a conversation to resolve the issue.
