 'Was Hanuman Deaf?': Adipurush Director Om Raut's Old Tweet Mocking Hanuman Jayanti Resurfaces
Om had commenced the film promotions by requesting one seat to be reserved for Lord Hanuman in theatres.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, which hit the big screens on Friday, may have recorded the highest day-one collection for any film made in Hindi on a pan-India level with Rs 140 Crores, but it has also managed to irk a section of the audience with its poor dialogues mouthed by Lord Hanuman, played by Devdatta Nage. Now, an old tweet of Raut about the divine entity is back to haunt him.

Om commenced the film promotions by requesting one seat to be reserved for Lord Hanuman in theatres. It was stated that the director strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet. The deed was done and moviegoers witnessed the same. Now, a tweet made by Raut in 2015 shows him mocking Hanuman Jayanti. It was later deleted.

In a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, Om tweeted, “Was God Hanuman deaf? People across my building think so. Playing loud music, like "really loud" on Hanuman Jayanti. Plus all irrelevant songs.”

article-image

It was earlier reported that Hindu Sena filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the film seeking directions for removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes involving characters such as Ram, Sita, Ravan, and Hanuman.

The petition argues that the portrayal of characters such as Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Hanuman in the film are completely divorced from Indian civilisation.

The much-discussed Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened on Friday to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds. It stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, was released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language.

article-image
