 Ramayan Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Swades Goes Viral Amidst Adipurush Controversy
The viral clip from Swades showcases Shah Rukh Khan passionately narrating the Ramayan during a Ram Leela scene, captivating the audience with his soulful rendition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Adipurush, the recently released film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has sparked a heated debate among audiences. 

While some praised the film, there has been an overwhelming backlash criticizing its subpar visual effects and cringe-worthy dialogues. 

Amidst this controversy, a scene from the 2004 film Swades, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi, has taken the internet by storm, reigniting interest in a more authentic portrayal of the Ramayan.

A SCENE FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN'S SWADES GOES VIRAL

The viral clip from Swades showcases Shah Rukh Khan passionately narrating the Ramayan during a Ram Leela scene, captivating the audience with his soulful rendition. 

Social media platforms have been abuzz with users expressing their preference for the cultural representation in Swades over Adipurush. 

One Twitter user commented, "Back in 2004, Swades provided a much more sincere and rewarding depiction of the Ramayana through this song than what was presented in Adipurush."

Check out the tweets internet users shared:

WHY DID ADIPURUSH FAILED TO IMPRESS?

It seems that Adipurush, despite its highly anticipated release, failed to meet the expectations of its audience.

In an interview, Prabhas was hailed as the saving grace of the film, overshadowed by the poor execution of visual effects by the VFX team.

The film, which underwent numerous delays and revisions, ultimately lost its essence to technology and weak dialogues. Fans who eagerly awaited the release of Adipurush were left disappointed by the final product, as it deviated from their envisioned portrayal of the epic tale.

ABOUT ADIPURUSH

With a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush holds the distinction of being the most expensive Indian film ever made. However, the film's journey was marred by multiple postponements and controversies over a span of two years, ultimately leading to mixed reviews upon its release.

Om Raut, the writer and director of Adipurush, crafted a mythological saga based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Prabhas portrayed the role of Lord Ram, with Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, known as Raghava, Janaki, and Lankesh, respectively, within the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage also contributed to the ensemble cast.

