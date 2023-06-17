Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Opens With ₹140 Crore Worldwide

Om Raut's ambitious retelling of the Ramayana, 'Adipurush', finally released in theatres on June 16, Friday, after several roadblocks, controversies and months of delay. The film's release was celebrated with great pomp and show in several parts of the country, and the excitement sure does reflect in the box office collection.

'Adipurush' is reportedly made at a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and the film opened with a bang at the box office as it earned Rs 140 crore worldwide.

'Adipurush' stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush box office collection day 1

According to the official figures released by the makers, 'Adipurush' managed to mint Rs 140 crore on the global scale on its first day.

With that, it has joined the ranks of films like 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Brahmastra', which are some of the biggest openers of all time.

As per Box Office India, 'Adipurush' earned around Rs 36 crore in India, thus failing to beat the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', and Hrithik Roshan's 'War', among other films on the national level.

Given the hype and advance bookings of 'Adipurush', the film is expected to witness a record-breaking weekend, and it might come as a respite to the makers given the staggering amount at which the project has been mounted on.

Adipurush controversy

'Adipurush' has been mired in controversies since before the film's release, and now that it is finally out in the theatres for the audiences to watch, it has sparked an even bigger debate.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

A PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

Not just that, but makers have also been accused of offering money to netizens in exchange for taking down their negative reviews and sharing positive feedback about the film.