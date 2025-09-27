OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees 69.25% Drop On Second Day After Record-Breaking Opening, Earns ₹104.35 Crore

After delivering a record-breaking opening, They Call Him OG, also known as OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, witnessed a sharp decline on its second day at the box office. The film, which released on September 25, had stormed the ticket counters with an estimated Rs 63 crore in India on Day 1, taking its total to over Rs 83 crore crore including presales.

However, the gangster drama could not sustain the momentum on Friday (September 26). According to Sacnilk, the film recorded a massive 69.25 per cent drop, collecting just Rs 19.6 crore in India. With this, OG’s two-day domestic total stands at Rs 104.35 crore.

Despite the steep fall, trade experts believe the weekend will be crucial for the film to stabilise its numbers. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, the Sujeeth directorial needs consistent collections in the coming days to ensure recovery.

Globally, it raked in around Rs 150 crore on the first day, marking the biggest Indian opener of 2025.

With its massive start, They Call Him OG has already cemented its place among the year's biggest releases. All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday's business to see if the film can regain momentum at the box office.

About the film

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG.

The action-crime thriller follows his return to Mumbai’s underworld a decade after disappearing, only to confront Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), a ruthless new kingpin. Themes of power, betrayal, and redemption play out against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s criminal underworld.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Saurav Lokesh, Vennela Kishore, and Akira Nandan.