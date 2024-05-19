'Goddess' Kiara Advani Stuns In Black, Pink Corset Gown With Lace Gloves At Cannes 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 19, 2024
Kiara Advani graced the Women In Cinema Gala organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes.
Photo Via X
For the gala dinner, Kiara Advani She served ultimate Hollywood glam as she wore a pink and black gown.
Kiara Advani's mermaid-style gown was from the shelves of luxurious fashion brand Nedret Taciroglu.
The floor-length gown featured a corset detail, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and an exaggerated bow at the back, adding a dramatic effect to the look.
To add more drama to her look, Kiara Advani wore black semi-sheer elbow-length lace gloves.
Kiara Advani's hair was styled in a sleek bun, with a section left open in the front to frame her face, giving off a vintage vibe.
With her signature dewy glam, her make-up artist opted for a shade of nude lipstick with gloss.
Kiara Advani wore Bulgari's statement necklace to the look.
