'Goddess' Kiara Advani Stuns In Black, Pink Corset Gown With Lace Gloves At Cannes 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 19, 2024

Kiara Advani graced the Women In Cinema Gala organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes.

Photo Via X

For the gala dinner, Kiara Advani She served ultimate Hollywood glam as she wore a pink and black gown.

Kiara Advani's mermaid-style gown was from the shelves of luxurious fashion brand Nedret Taciroglu.

The floor-length gown featured a corset detail, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and an exaggerated bow at the back, adding a dramatic effect to the look.

To add more drama to her look, Kiara Advani wore black semi-sheer elbow-length lace gloves.

Kiara Advani's hair was styled in a sleek bun, with a section left open in the front to frame her face, giving off a vintage vibe.

With her signature dewy glam, her make-up artist opted for a shade of nude lipstick with gloss.

Kiara Advani wore Bulgari's statement necklace to the look.

