Hot! Kiara Advani Makes Cannes Debut In Thigh-High Slit Dress With Plunging Neckline (VIDEO)

Before walking the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2024, Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kiara Advani shared a video of herself from French Riviera. Kiara, who is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes, looked absolutely stunning and sexy in an off-white outfit.

On Friday (May 17), the actress shared a short clip to give a glimpse of her first look from the film festival. Her gown featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Kiara paired her outfit with matching earrings and heels. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Prabal Gurung.

The video shows Kiara stepping out of her car and then walking outdoors. She is all smiles as she strikes stunning poses on a deck.

"Rendezvous at the Riviera," Kiara captioned her post on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after she shared the post, fans and several celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Tisca Chopra praised her look and dropped heart emoticons.

"I have literally watched it 10x and can’t really happened to scroll up 🥹♥️ this is absolutely stunning," a user commented under her video.

Another wrote, "Damn hot, Every inch about her is perfect."

At the event, Kiara will reportedly emphasise on India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. The event will bring together women from around the world and recognise their contributions to the entertainment industry.

Kiara is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She has been a part of several back-to-back hit films in the last couple of years.

On the work front, the actress will star alongside Ram Charan in the political action-thriller Game Changer. Reportedly, she will also be seen with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2. A few months back, she was announced as the female lead in Ranveer Singh's Don 3.