Kiara Advani Vs Aishwarya Rai: Who Nailed The Trench Coat Look?

By: Manisha Karki | May 17, 2024
Trench coats are currently in trend and Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai have proved why! The actresses are showcasing their style statements at the Cannes Film Festival. However, their airport looks gave inspiration to fans on how to keep it simple yet elegant.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned an oversized trench coat by Falguni and Shane Peacock, and paired it effortlessly with flared black pants
On the other hand, Kiara donned a comfortable beige outfit with a trench coat
Aishwarya teamed her black outfit with a blue knee-length trench coat
With the beige trench coat, Kiara opted for a jumper over a white shirt. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a pair of statement glasses
Both the actress Aishwarya and Kiara slayed their airport look with trench coats, and are now slaying at the red carpet of