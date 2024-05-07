World Athletic Day: How Bollywood Ruined THESE 5 Sports Films With Romance

By: Manisha Karki | May 07, 2024
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: The film is a biopic story of legendary cricketer M.S. Dhoni. However, the film focuses on his life story, and the point of his struggles seems to be distracted by his personal love life story. It fails to highlight the sporting achievements of the talented cricketer.
Lagaan: Taking back to the time of '80s during the colonial era, this film portrayed the importance of cricket, however the romance between Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) and Gauri (Gracy Singh) distracted the plot.
Liger: The story of an MMA fighter that badly failed on silver screens despite having Mike Tyson in the film. It only showcased the romantic side of the storyline and had some tracks in between that ruined the sporty vibe of the film.
Victory: Harman Baweja showcasing the story of an upcoming cricketer in Victory is just too over with romance. Here also, the love interest ruins the actual plot of the story.
Dil Bole Hadippa: One of the story plot that broke the stereotype of women's cricket in India, but then it again landed to the romance between the lead characters overshadowed the cricket matches, leaving audiences disappointed.