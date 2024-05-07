Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her As 'Suhagan Chudail'

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 07, 2024
Nia Sharma, a prominent face in the world of television is all set to return to television after a brief hiatus.
The actress will be seen leading Colors TV's upcoming supernatural fiction show, 'Suhagan Chudail,' where in, the actress will be essaying the character of a 'chudail,' (witch).
Right from her jewellery to her outfit, the actress, The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her upcoming stint from the show.
A promo of the same has been released by the channel recently and the show is now eagerly anticipated.
However, it was Nia's witchy toe nails and her feet that have been catching all the attention.
The actress is usually talked about for her bold choice of outfits which she effortlessly embraces. Nia also shared a glimpse into the makeup process of her making her the chudail everyone is going to love.
Nia also gave a glimpse of the team behind the recent promo. Suhagan Chudail will see Zayn Ibad Khan as the male lead of the show.