Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq jewellery ad to Shraddha Walker's murder case

Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? | FPJ

If you are someone who constantly browses social media and keeps an eye on what's creating the buzz, you might have come across a series of tweets and reactions regarding the crime case of a Mumbai-based food chef brutally killing his girlfriend when she insisted about marriage.

The Shraddha Walker murder case wherein the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla killed and chopped down the live-in partner's body parts to 35 pieces and disposed them at different locations. Since the case made to the headlines, netizens seem to have tried to closely follow the details and updates.

As recent investigation suggested that Aftab watched 'Dextor', hinting that its disturbing scenes of coldness could have inspired the real-life crime, the social media was flooded with multiple tweets concerning the case. Not just was the American TV drama trending on Twitter, but also 'fridge' and 'love jihad' topped the microblogging site for several tweets in connection with the yet-to-be decoded crime case.

Remember the the Tanishq jewellery ad which had turned into a controversy? The television commercial from the earlier days had divided the audience on reception, while some called it a sign of religious harmony and acceptance others had slammed it on the name of 'love jihad,' which is reportedly a scenario wherein a Hindi female marries or gets into a relationship with a Muslim man, eventually leading the female to convert her religion.

If you could recollect, the ad had a shot showing a Muslim family welcoming a Hindu bride home, and also featured a fridge in a snippet. Netizens pulled in the ad and sync the scene to how Aftab stored Shraddha's chopped body parts in a newly bought fridge, reportedly having taken inspiration from serial killer thrillers.

A still from Tanishq ad | FPJ

As per reports, even after knocking his live-in partner to death and storing the body in the fridge, Aftab Poonawala allegedly got in touch with another woman, a psychologist, on Bumble- the same dating app that is rooted to the relationship between Aftab and Shraddha since 2019.

A look at a few 'fridge' tweets:

Daro mat, New fridge food items rakhne ke liye hi hai. pic.twitter.com/CU6E046Gt8 — Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) November 14, 2022

"Dekh beta Left side me Fridge he aur Right side me Suitcase he tujhe kisme jana he teri choice" 🙂🙂#Shraddha#MeraAbdulAisaNahiHai pic.twitter.com/T4gaUBclxU — Mr Infamous (@Infam24405303Mr) November 15, 2022

"Are fridge to gareebo ke liye hota hai, Abdul tumhare liye 'Cold Mahal' banwayega " pic.twitter.com/cbS7cumLoZ — Sarvin (@_s_a_r_v_i_n) November 15, 2022