Who is Priya R? Netizens seek 'Justice for Priya,' the teenage footballer who died of alleged medical negligence at Tamil Nadu govt hospital

Who is Priya R? the Chennai-based teenage football player who died of alleged medical negligence govt hospital

A 18-year-old footballer, whose right leg had to be amputated after surgery for a ligament tear seven days ago, died on Tuesday morning of multiple organ failure. On learning about the incident, family and football fans claimed it to be a case of medical negligence that lead to the teenager's death. Twitterati have began voicing 'Justice for Priya' in this regard.

Reportedly, Priya was administered at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar for a knee surgery (right leg). Following the complications in her health, she was then shifted to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital last Tuesday. As per the medical reports, the footballer Priya succumbed to the complications in her liver, heart & kidney.

However, after receiving the body, the family members of the teenage footballer started protesting with their demand for immediate action from the police into this matter.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the footballer was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of RGGGH, and that "Her loss cannot be compensated and strict action will be taken against those responsible," further adding that ""Two doctors negligent in Priya's treatment have been suspended." He also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Priya and said that a member of the family will be provided with a government job.

(With agency inputs)