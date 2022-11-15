'Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement, emotional MI tweet goes viral ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Kieron Pollard | File

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indies batter Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. This means that one of the greatest IPL finishers would probably be missed during the upcoming IPL 2023. While paying an emotional tribute to the legend, the IPL franchise, MI Blue, released a video from the archives of his glorious 13 seasons with the team.

Thank you Polly 💙💙 — Mr Ram (@mr_ram45) November 15, 2022

In his retirement note, Pollard wrote, "Once an MI always an MI. This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emrirates." Soon after the retirement announcement, "Polly" is trending on social media.

Lord @KieronPollard55 ​​will always be remembered as the biggest giant in IPL history, the way he single handedly destroyed CSK every single time was unbelievable. Thanks Polly 💙. pic.twitter.com/z99KplKI1n — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) November 15, 2022

Hulk, powerhouse, destructive...Polly will always be MI's best overseas player 💙💙 — Vighnaraj Narvekar (@VighnarajN) November 15, 2022

MI and every IPL fan will miss you Polly in IPL. Legend!!!! pic.twitter.com/lcf5u0OHyk — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) November 15, 2022

We love you pollard.... — Sonu Singh (@sonusingh5757) November 15, 2022

Can't see Mumbai Indians leaving out Pollard like this ... MI need to give Polly a last chance this season and that's the best way to decide his future.#Ipl2023Retention #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/JnO9OnmBhk — ⁴⁵ (@HittuisGOAT) November 14, 2022

One of the greatest player from IPL

- KIERON POLLARD retired from IPL, Thank you Polly ❤ pic.twitter.com/uUD9nL0Krd — Amee ♥ (@kohlifanAmee) November 15, 2022

In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions. But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him.

In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament.