Swiggy user accidentally places order on ex’s address, here's what happened next

A tweet suggesting a man having ordered on an incorrect address has gone viral on social media. Not a technical glitch but a human error that saw a Swiggy user re-connect with his former love. When a foodie was all in a hungry state, he skipped to recheck and confirm the address he was ordering for, and then things went wrong.
Narrating the case, the Twitter-based text read, "Accidentally placed my swiggy order to ex’s address..." What next? The message also hinted at what happened later and said, "Now she is sending me ‘I know you miss me’ texts."
Take a look at the viral tweet:
Meanwhile, netizens can't miss on relating to this incident. While a few shared memes on the hilarious yet troublesome episode, others reassured their state of never doing such a mistake when it's about food.
Check reactions:
