'Better than Tony Kakkar': Kili Paul sings Raj Kapoor’s iconic song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar', netizens react

The retro song which is still the favourite of several music lovers just got a Kili Paul version to it. Check it out right here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Netizens believe that Kili Paul sings better than Tony Kakkar | FPJ
Kili Paul seems to have fallen in love with Indian music. From dancing and lip-syncing to some popular beats to trying his voice on them, the Tanzania-based social media influencer has won the hearts of his fans and followers.

In a recent Instagram reel, we can hear Kili Paul singing the heartfelt Bollywood retro song of Mukesh-Raj Kapoor. Any guesses? Yes, the iconic melody of beautiful lyrics, the Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar song which is also recognised as Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai song.

Watch:

Netizens loved Kili's musical performance in the now-viral video. Some compared his singing to the Indian singer and brother of Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar. The comments section of the Instagram reel suggested that Kili Paul sings better than Tony Kakkar.

Take a look at few reactions:

Read Also
Elon Musk's paid Twitter verification: 'Jesus Christ' gets official tag with a 'Blue Tick', account...
article-image

