Tinder during Rakshabandhan? Not girlfriend, man finds sister on dating app

Having thanked Tinder for finding him his need, he brought to notice that he is likely to celebrate Rakshabandhan this year with his two sisters whom he met via the dating app.

Monday, August 08, 2022
Did no one wish you this friendship day? Don't feel so sad for not having true friends in life. Your siblings and cousins, to some extent, may be around to create the fun and feel in a much better way. Oh, wait! If you don't have a sister to tie you a rakhi this festival, you might still not be missing the feel and celebration.

A man took to a dating app looking for a sister. Yes, you read that right! The Tinder user wanted to enjoy Rakshabandhan with someone dear and special and didn't have an own sister.

With the fear of missing out FOMO, he took to the app in search of a sister with whom he could hangout on the auspicious day. "Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan," read his social media bio.

Having thanked Tinder for finding him his need, he brought to notice that he is likely to celebrate Rakshabandhan this year with his two sisters whom he met via the dating app. He wrote, "Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited."

Check post, here:

Earlier, a man was seen looking for a rented flat on an online dating platform. "Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai," is written on the man's bio. He had further added, "Swipe right if you're in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in Western Line since I don't know Hindi."

