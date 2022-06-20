e-Paper Get App

Kerala man uses Bumble, not for finding a soulmate but for this reason

Here's why this man from Kerala is on dating app Bumble

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

If you have been using dating apps, you will know that there are types of people who are either looking for casual or friendly relations. But this Kerala man's bio takes the cake. He does not want to date anyone or make friends. He wants to look for a flat in Mumbai. Yes, you read it absolutely right.

"Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai," is written on the man's bio. He further added, "Swipe right if you're in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in Western Line since I don't know Hindi."

A screenshot of his bio was shared on Twitter with a post, "No YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in Bombay."

Check out the post here:

Netizens took to the post's comment section to write their opinions. One user said, "Why is he using that app as nobroker.com god."

Check more comments here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralKerala man uses Bumble, not for finding a soulmate but for this reason

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli; Maharashtra active cases...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli; Maharashtra active cases...

Sangrur bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in support of party candidate Gurmel...

Sangrur bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in support of party candidate Gurmel...

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued