Kerala man uses Bumble, not for finding a soulmate but for this reason

If you have been using dating apps, you will know that there are types of people who are either looking for casual or friendly relations. But this Kerala man's bio takes the cake. He does not want to date anyone or make friends. He wants to look for a flat in Mumbai. Yes, you read it absolutely right.

"Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai," is written on the man's bio. He further added, "Swipe right if you're in Mumbai and okay to help me find a place to rent in Western Line since I don't know Hindi."

A screenshot of his bio was shared on Twitter with a post, "No YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in Bombay."

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

Netizens took to the post's comment section to write their opinions. One user said, "Why is he using that app as nobroker.com god."

things people have to do to rent a place in bombay https://t.co/eZIdGsjFYh — ~ swinton (@MrNarci) June 16, 2022

starting to think i’m using my Bumble profile for the wrong reasons https://t.co/mmE1qM3PZq — Akshaya 🏳️‍🌈 (@drlumbarpuncher) June 16, 2022