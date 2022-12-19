FIFA 2022: Messi’s son Thiago writes letter to the Argentine footballer, pens down famous Argentina song lyrics on notebook

FIFA 2022: Messi’s son Thiago writes letter to the Argentine footballer |

After an enticing final match at the world football tournament last evening that couldn't get your eyes blinking, here's an adorable letter from the star player's kiddo. Lionel Messi never fails to disappoint his fans as he and his team won the FIFA 2022 game with cheers and goals.

Messi might have several fans across the globe but his son Thiago seems to be the dearest one. Ahead of the game between Argentina and France, the 10-year-old son wrote to an adorable note to his dad-footballer. The footballer's wife took to social media to post the write-up of their child.

What was the letter all about? It wasn't a much-personalized greeting for Messi, however, netizens have still found the gesture cute and heart-warming as Thiago penned the lyrics of the famous Argentina song in his notebook. He cheered his dad and the team with amping up the mood for Argentina through his handwritten piece.

“Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar” (‘Guys, now we’ve got our hopes up again’) is the name of the song.

Messi’s son Thiago gives Messi a beautiful letter ahead of the World Cup final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/55c9ztGKbN — Team Leo (@TeamLeo10i) December 17, 2022

Listen to the song right here:

After 36 long years, Argentina finally won a World Cup title, erasing years of doubts and questions about whether a country known for having some of the world's greatest soccer players could really perform on an international stage. The country won its first title in 1978, but lost finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match. But that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up, ultimately leaving the score at 3-3 before Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

Read Also FPJ Exclusive: Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur on why he wants to play negative roles