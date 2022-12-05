e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

Oops, what just happened there at the football stadium in Qatar... while Argentina fans were cheering for their favourite player, Lionel Messi, his son was spotted throwing an used chewing gum at them. Later, the child was schooled by the mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Argentina versus Australia was a game conquered by Lionel Messi's team, however, his high standards and respect were compromised when his kid was seen displaying unacceptable behaviour in the public. It was during the round of 16 match on Sunday that Messi's seven-year-old child, Mateo, appeared to throw chewing gum towards the fans seated in the stadium stands at Qatar.

Watch video

The video took to capture the moment on camera while while Argentina fans were cheering for their favourite player, Lionel Messi, and his son was indulged in throwing used chewing gum at them. However, the child was soon schooled by his mother Antonela Roccuzzo. The footage has gone viral on social media.

Read Also
WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

WATCH: Friendship relived after two childhood friends, now ageing over 90 years, meet through grand...

WATCH: Friendship relived after two childhood friends, now ageing over 90 years, meet through grand...

Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes viral

Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes viral