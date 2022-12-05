WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral | Twitter

Argentina versus Australia was a game conquered by Lionel Messi's team, however, his high standards and respect were compromised when his kid was seen displaying unacceptable behaviour in the public. It was during the round of 16 match on Sunday that Messi's seven-year-old child, Mateo, appeared to throw chewing gum towards the fans seated in the stadium stands at Qatar.

Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GvK0snj7vY — mx (@MessiMX30iiii) December 4, 2022

The video took to capture the moment on camera while while Argentina fans were cheering for their favourite player, Lionel Messi, and his son was indulged in throwing used chewing gum at them. However, the child was soon schooled by his mother Antonela Roccuzzo. The footage has gone viral on social media.