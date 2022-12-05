e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

A video showing a referee expressing anger on the football grounds has gone viral on social media; netizens have tried to focus on his lip movements and guess that he screamed to say "Shut up."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar? | Twitter
Follow us on

In case you compromised your sleep time to watch the football match as a die-hard fan during the early hours of Monday, then you might have seen England's impressive 3-0 win against Senegal. As we know that it isn't just the score or the victory sheet that makes headlines, but also some candid moments from the game that steals the limelight, a referee from the football match took to grab the attention of fans.

A video showing a referee expressing anger on the football grounds has gone viral on social media; netizens have tried to focus on his lip movements and guess that he screamed to say "Shut up." In the video, now doing rounds on the internet, we can see him being caught on camera while he voices out to his collar microphone saying the words out of frustration. He has been identified as Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Watch:

Read Also
FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch
article-image
Read Also
On camera: Housekeeping staff throws 'recyclable' waste on tracks, video from moving Indian Railways...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar?

WATCH: Friendship relived after two childhood friends, now ageing over 90 years, meet through grand...

WATCH: Friendship relived after two childhood friends, now ageing over 90 years, meet through grand...

Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes viral

Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes viral

On camera: Housekeeping staff throws 'recyclable' waste on tracks, video from moving Indian Railways...

On camera: Housekeeping staff throws 'recyclable' waste on tracks, video from moving Indian Railways...

Watch: Joe Root feeds a kitten at the Rawalpindi's pitch, video goes viral

Watch: Joe Root feeds a kitten at the Rawalpindi's pitch, video goes viral