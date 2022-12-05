WATCH: Did the referee scream 'Shut up' during England vs Senegal FIFA match in Qatar? | Twitter

In case you compromised your sleep time to watch the football match as a die-hard fan during the early hours of Monday, then you might have seen England's impressive 3-0 win against Senegal. As we know that it isn't just the score or the victory sheet that makes headlines, but also some candid moments from the game that steals the limelight, a referee from the football match took to grab the attention of fans.

A video showing a referee expressing anger on the football grounds has gone viral on social media; netizens have tried to focus on his lip movements and guess that he screamed to say "Shut up." In the video, now doing rounds on the internet, we can see him being caught on camera while he voices out to his collar microphone saying the words out of frustration. He has been identified as Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Watch: