FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

A video showing a cow trying to pass and play football has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch | Twitter
FIFA fever has spread across the globe, as several instances of people vibing in the football season go viral on the internet. However, this video would hint you that the world tournament has not only excited humans, but also a cow, reportedly from Mardol, Goa.

The video, which runs about two minutes long, shows a cow trying to pass and play football alongside young boys on field. Not just does the cow slowly touch and push the ball ahead, but it also runs chasing the ball as if it aimed to score a goal. The gully footballers can be seen enjoying their game with their new player.

The replies were loaded with pun-intended and quirky texts. While netizens appreciated the animal to have played well, they commented to knock off the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time) aspect, and rather called it "COW."

"GAIs can also have fun"

"Well played"

Past-life vibes, huh?

No GOAT, it's "COW"

