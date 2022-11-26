FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch

FIFA fever has spread across the globe, as several instances of people vibing in the football season go viral on the internet. However, this video would hint you that the world tournament has not only excited humans, but also a cow, reportedly from Mardol, Goa.
The video, which runs about two minutes long, shows a cow trying to pass and play football alongside young boys on field. Not just does the cow slowly touch and push the ball ahead, but it also runs chasing the ball as if it aimed to score a goal. The gully footballers can be seen enjoying their game with their new player.
Watch viral video
The replies were loaded with pun-intended and quirky texts. While netizens appreciated the animal to have played well, they commented to knock off the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time) aspect, and rather called it "COW."
Take a look at some hilarious reactions
"GAIs can also have fun"
"Well played"
Past-life vibes, huh?
No GOAT, it's "COW"
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)