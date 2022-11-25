FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match | Twitter

Since the announcement of the FIFA 2022 tournament, football fans have the desire to visit Qatar and witness the game live from the stadium. However, due to a several reasons, not all can make it happen. If getting a long leave from office has been stopping you from making it to the stadium stands at Doha, Qatar, you aren't as lucky as this man from South Korea.

A football fan from Japan grabbed the attention on camera for expressing gratitude towards his boss on the account of granting him a two-week period leave to vibe in the FIFA fever. "Dear My BOSS, Thank you for MY 2 WEEK OFF (sic)," a man holding these words on a placard gained spotlight during the Germany vs Japan match on Wednesday

This one goes out to all the bosses out there ❤️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1rYBFtdGhr — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

The match that started on a controversial note as Germany players covered their mouths for their team photo before the game, ended with Japan defeating four-time World Cup winners Germany. Japan's 2-1 win came from the FIFA World Cup Group E match at Khalifa International Stadium.