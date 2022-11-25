e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

"Dear My BOSS, Thank you for MY 2 WEEK OFF (sic)," a man holding these words on a placard gained spotlight during the Germany vs Japan match on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match | Twitter
Follow us on

Since the announcement of the FIFA 2022 tournament, football fans have the desire to visit Qatar and witness the game live from the stadium. However, due to a several reasons, not all can make it happen. If getting a long leave from office has been stopping you from making it to the stadium stands at Doha, Qatar, you aren't as lucky as this man from South Korea.

A football fan from Japan grabbed the attention on camera for expressing gratitude towards his boss on the account of granting him a two-week period leave to vibe in the FIFA fever. "Dear My BOSS, Thank you for MY 2 WEEK OFF (sic)," a man holding these words on a placard gained spotlight during the Germany vs Japan match on Wednesday

The match that started on a controversial note as Germany players covered their mouths for their team photo before the game, ended with Japan defeating four-time World Cup winners Germany. Japan's 2-1 win came from the FIFA World Cup Group E match at Khalifa International Stadium. 

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fan thanks boss for granting leave to watch football match

Wait, what? You can 'eat' iconic 'Om shanti Om' pose from SRK-Deepika Padukone's film, details...

Wait, what? You can 'eat' iconic 'Om shanti Om' pose from SRK-Deepika Padukone's film, details...

Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note...

Ticket clerk at Delhi's Nizamuddin railway station hoodwinks passenger by replacing ₹ 500 note...

Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire

Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...