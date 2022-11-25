FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the Argentina footballer | Twitter

While football fever has hit the globe, Messi fans are often seen crowding the football stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite player. However, when Argentina and Saudi Arabia played on this Tuesday, it wasn't a fan but an upset Adidas worker who pulled out some words towards the Argentina footballer.

A woman holding a message for Lionel Messi has surfaced on Twitter. It's not a fan craze text, but a sad note of her plight. She is an Adidas-employed worker, who claims to have contributed in making soccer shoes for Lionel Messi while being a part of a leading brand football shoes company in Indonesia named Pt.Panarub Industry Co.Ltd.

"Hi Messi, I am a worker from Pt.Panarub Industry, Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for you, she reveals it on the placard, while further adding, "During COVID-19 in 2020, Adidas cut my wages and don't want to pay it back."

Later, having expressed her concern, she questioned Messi whether the popular brand does the same with key players like him. "'What about You? Do Adidas cut your contract fee too?" she slammed the footwear brand while seeking an answer from the footballer.