Not waterproof! Netizens slam Gucci x Adidas’s leaky umbrella on Weibo

A parasol likely to be released in China on June 7 is creating buzz on the internet. Why?

How but you purchasing an umbrella which doesn't work on its purpose? An utter waste... In China, people have began hating Gucci x Adidas’s leaky umbrella for its ability to not withstand rain.

Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG's product which lists itself under the category of an umbrella was priced per piece at 11,100 yuan ($1,644). Finding it of use in protecting the user from rains, people took to social media ranting over it.

A hashtag on Weibo which translates to "the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof," has so far had more than 140 million views.

However, a Gucci spokesperson told Beijing-based magazine Caijing that the product was "not recommended for use as an everyday umbrella". They added that it had "good collector's value and is suitable for use as a daily accessory".

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:42 PM IST