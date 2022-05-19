e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Freudian slip? Former President George W. Bush says 'Iraq' instead of 'Ukraine' while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin over invasion

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Swarna Srikanth/FPJ
During the speech at Dallas, Former President George W. Bush made an eye-grabbing gaffe regarding 'Iraq' while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of 'Ukraine'.

While speaking about the repressive regime of Putin, Bush said: “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”

“I mean, of Ukraine,” he quickly made a correction later throwing light on his age, "Anyway, 75."

This case of Freudian slip (an error in speech) by the reputed personality has triggered reactions on social media. Check a few tweets and watch video, right here:

ALSO READ

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:42 AM IST