Freudian slip? Former President George W. Bush says 'Iraq' instead of 'Ukraine' while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin over invasion

During the speech at Dallas, Former President George W. Bush made an eye-grabbing gaffe regarding 'Iraq' while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of 'Ukraine'.
While speaking about the repressive regime of Putin, Bush said: “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”
“I mean, of Ukraine,” he quickly made a correction later throwing light on his age, "Anyway, 75."
This case of Freudian slip (an error in speech) by the reputed personality has triggered reactions on social media. Check a few tweets and watch video, right here:
