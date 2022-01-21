Watch video: PM Modi says ‘Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’, gets trolled with hilarious memes

While addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi accidently landed up in mispronunciation. His slip of tongue moment went viral on social media, where he could be heard saying 'Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’.

PM Modi ideally wanted to address about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative of the country, but his faltered speech changed the entire meaning of the word and idea communicated. 'Patao' in hindi gets to convey on 'dating' or flirting while, the actual term being 'Padhao' holds to 'educating' a girl child.

Netizens trolled PM Modi and sarcastically blamed the teleprompter to have gone wrong. "Beti Patao??? Did the teleprompter betray,,," Twitter users questioned in hilarious way. Some took to share memes on how the respected Prime Minister cared for single males, having unintentionally promoted the 'Beti Patao' campaign.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

After hearing PM Modi speach, "Beti Bachao, Beti Patao"



*Le single me : 🤧😂#BetiBachaoBetiPatao pic.twitter.com/XRaL2OY4Q0 — BC Share kr (@ImOdd_MF) January 20, 2022

Mitron, bhaiyo ,behno

Hmne ek or compaign start kiya h

' Beti bachao beti patao' 😂 — Simpu Singh (@Simpu_Singh01) January 21, 2022

Is PM really said " Beti bachao Beti patao" 🧐

Modi ji se aisi galti kaise ho skti🤔

Acha Teleprompter arrange Krna chahiye aakhir country k PM hain.

Desh k strongest neta.#disappointed https://t.co/2aCBYKiU8W — Dr.Supreet Gill (@Supreetshine) January 20, 2022

Beti chao beti patao abhian PM modi New India 😁😁😁😁😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CudDIyyiPc — Tausif Ali (@TausifA36841959) January 20, 2022

PM Modi said, "Beti Bachao, Beti Patao". So much care for single folks. — Biswajeet Mahapatra (@20thwin_) January 20, 2022

PM said "beti bachao , beti patao "

Tongue slip or teleprompter failure or .... Something else — jawedakhtar (@DrJawedAkhtarMS) January 21, 2022

I need to become the first guy to complete this task that PM Modi has launched "Beti Patao" Abhiyan so....🤧😂 — Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) January 20, 2022

So far we heard PM Modi saying "Beti padao Beti Bachao" But what is this latest "Beti padao Beti Patao"? Is it again Teleprompter failure.#TeleprompterPM . — Jayaraju Yeggoni Sr.Advocate (@JYeggoni) January 21, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:27 PM IST