Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Watch video: PM Modi says ‘Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’, gets trolled with hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
PM Modi | Photo: ANI

While addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi accidently landed up in mispronunciation. His slip of tongue moment went viral on social media, where he could be heard saying 'Beti Patao’ instead of ‘Beti Padhao’.

PM Modi ideally wanted to address about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative of the country, but his faltered speech changed the entire meaning of the word and idea communicated. 'Patao' in hindi gets to convey on 'dating' or flirting while, the actual term being 'Padhao' holds to 'educating' a girl child.

Netizens trolled PM Modi and sarcastically blamed the teleprompter to have gone wrong. "Beti Patao??? Did the teleprompter betray,,," Twitter users questioned in hilarious way. Some took to share memes on how the respected Prime Minister cared for single males, having unintentionally promoted the 'Beti Patao' campaign.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
