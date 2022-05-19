Mumbai: Cafe Madras' rude behaviour towards Swiggy Genie goes viral

Hey Mumbaikars and all foodie people in the city, you probably wouldn't have missed trying a meal at Cafe Madras right? The case being you stepped into the restaurant to sip in the filter kaapi or bite the yummy vada, it might have added a great taste to your tongue making your visit worth it.

However, the otherwise is a case of an online order placed at the Matunga eatery. When someone wished to try the authentic south Indian food from Cafe Madras but couldn't manage to physically be there, he used the Swiggy Genie to soothe his cravings.

To the unversed, Swiggy Genie helps customers to pick-up & drop-off essentials on their behalf, thus serving like an Aladdin's Genie, with the help of the brand's delivery partners.

In a case which has come to light via social media, the restaurant's rude behaviour towards a delivery partner was reported. "...the owner started shouting at the Swiggy guy as to what he was doing there, he explained that he was a genie, came to collect a parcel...He was scolded and thrown out of the line, " read a post on the internet which is being shared by multiple netizens.

After the heated up scenario, at the food outlet, between the person in authority and the Swiggy representative, the Genie didn't walk off in disappointment over impolite remarks. He sincerely completed his job by picking up the order and racing it to the customer.

Once the order was received by the customer, he took to share the incident online. "The Swiggy guy was really hurt. He was a young chap started recently and this was a shocker for him," an excerpt from the post read.

Narrating the incident the customer further added, "When he delivered the food, all I could offer him was my apologies and a good tip. But I want to do more, so I’m writing this post."

In the digital world where e-commerce websites and apps have become a boon to people in their busy paced life, such behaviour comes as a shocker.

Though the eatery is well known and established, is believed to be one of its kind - the recent incident towards the Swiggy delivery partner has left netizens rethinking over a treat from this place. The post further read pointing out the exclusive indoor eating, "It’s Established restaurant syndrome."

Check the full incident story, right here:

The order side of the story is yet unknown, we had tried to reach Cafe Madras for their inputs.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:06 AM IST