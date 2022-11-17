Watch: Lost dog walks into police station in viral video,

e-Paper Get App
Whom do you approach during a lost and found scenario? Even this smart doggo knew the right place to visit when it was lost in UK

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
A CCTV footage shared by Leicestershire Police has gone viral on social media for showing a dog enter the police station when it lost route to his home. When the police brought the case to notice by uploading the footage on Facebook, netizens commented praising the animal for his clever decision of walking into the right place.

The short clip, which ranges for 28 seconds, captures the doggo waking into the doors of a local police station in UK, and taking seat in the waiting area. It was noted that the incident happened at the Loughborough Police Station wherein the team "made a new furry friend" last week, as this lost dog visited them for help.

Watch

article-image

The Facebook post caption reads clear to suggest that Rosie, the lost dog, was provided some water initially, and then reunited with the pet owner. The text next to the video addressed Rosie to be a "lovely, clever dog," while reading further, "She was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well."

Since the video has gone viral on social media, along the following police action, netizens also called the doggo a cleaver one. "Well done," wrote a user, while another said, "We need all dogs to learnt to do this ! Make it a lot easier !"

Check out some comments:

