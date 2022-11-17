Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen' goes viral for completing a marathon while chain-smoking a pack of cigarettes for over 40 km | Twitter @quintanagonzo

Smoking is usually referred to cause difficulties in breathing, however, a Chinese man completed a 42-kilometer-long marathon while smoking cigarettes throughout the run. Also, this isn't the first time that Uncle Chen has stunned people for chain-smoking and acing the marathon event. In the days of 2018 and 2019, he had created buzz for the same deed.

It was on November 6, according to reports. that Uncle Chen ran the Xin’anjiang Marathon in Jiande, China. He, who is also dubbed as "Smoking Brother," finished 574th in his recent run, recorded an impressive time of 3:28:45.

If you are wondering whether smoking was permitted during the sports event, reports clarify that there were no specified rules that prohibited marathon runners from smoking on the race track.

He was seen smoking several cigarettes while competing in the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon, according to Running Magazine. Chen ran a time of 3:36 in 2018 and a time of 3:32 in 2019.