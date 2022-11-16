Peak Bengaluru things! Despite being employed with top firms, techies fail getting a flat on rent in the IT hub

Is it that difficult to find a stay in the IT hub of India, Bengaluru? Social media messages and memes keep bringing to notice the concern of people searching hard for a room in the city. While some are avoided by the flat owner over religion, marital status or any other, this case of a man holding top brands in resume failing to get an accommodation has left netizens in split.
Peak Bengaluru things, as one may call it, a techie having an work experience with big firms such as Google, JP Morgan and Chase was denied a flat in the city, along two of his friends. W
In a case gone viral on social media, we can see Mayank, Shagil and Mohit facing rejection from a flat owner. Was the flat already full? Not likely the case as initially the owner wrote back to Mayank about confirming soon, however, the reply was a no. What has caught the eyes of Twitterati is not the mere fact of the persons not getting a flat in Bengaluru, but the epic conversation and the reply by the flat owner who said, "profile is not shortlisted."
The case gave Bengaluru-based tenants Sakht La**da vibes towards the flat owners. Netizens reacted on how resumes are being asked to fetch a room in the city, they found it surprising and hilarious. People asked, "What was the job position btw? Tenant?! (sic)" And, that answer was a hilarious "Yess."
Check out some reactions:
