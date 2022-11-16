Peak Bengaluru things! Despite being employed with top firms, techies fail getting a flat on rent in the IT hub

Peak Bengaluru things! | FPJ

Is it that difficult to find a stay in the IT hub of India, Bengaluru? Social media messages and memes keep bringing to notice the concern of people searching hard for a room in the city. While some are avoided by the flat owner over religion, marital status or any other, this case of a man holding top brands in resume failing to get an accommodation has left netizens in split.

Peak Bengaluru things, as one may call it, a techie having an work experience with big firms such as Google, JP Morgan and Chase was denied a flat in the city, along two of his friends. W

In a case gone viral on social media, we can see Mayank, Shagil and Mohit facing rejection from a flat owner. Was the flat already full? Not likely the case as initially the owner wrote back to Mayank about confirming soon, however, the reply was a no. What has caught the eyes of Twitterati is not the mere fact of the persons not getting a flat in Bengaluru, but the epic conversation and the reply by the flat owner who said, "profile is not shortlisted."

Peak Bangalore moment.

After having Google, JP Morgan in our portfolio, still couldn't impress the flat owner.



Bhai coding contest hi rakhdo 🥲@peakbengaluru @BangaloreRoomi @fmrbangalore @FlatsnFlatmates pic.twitter.com/d80kuj4zXo — Mohit Thakur (@Mohit_tweeets) November 16, 2022

The case gave Bengaluru-based tenants Sakht La**da vibes towards the flat owners. Netizens reacted on how resumes are being asked to fetch a room in the city, they found it surprising and hilarious. People asked, "What was the job position btw? Tenant?! (sic)" And, that answer was a hilarious "Yess."

