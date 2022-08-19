What's in a name? A lot! Muslim woman 'Haifa' denied home in Bengaluru over religion

Muslim woman Haifa denied home in Bengaluru | Twitter/pixy

Looking for a rented home in Bengaluru? This might be a case you must know, sadly common but something that shouldn't go unvoiced. A female was denied stay despite room availability, ask why? The reason behind her being rejected was not a financial crunch or so, all doted to her religion.

When the broker learned that the customer seeking a residence identifies as "Haifa", he noticed a problem in offering her the place. "Property available, but the owner wants Hindu family," he wrote in a WhatsApp chat making the Muslim woman ineligible to occupy.

Haifa took to Twitter sharing her ordeal of house hunting in Bengaluru. She wrote, "If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th."

Check tweet:

If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th. #bangalore #househunting pic.twitter.com/O81muhTi8w — Haifa (@HaifaZu) August 16, 2022

No sooner, the post attracted over 11K likes and several comments. Netizens poured in mixed reactions over the incident.

Nothing wrong

It's their home, they have some beliefs which one should follow if wanted to live there. I know alot of these peeps, encountered em when i's in college, be it hindus, muslims, strict families, peeps living in societ with different rules and norms, etc.

Nothing wrong. — Ansh (@mr_wickedhacks) August 17, 2022

Really sad

Read Also Kerala man uses Bumble, not for finding a soulmate but for this reason