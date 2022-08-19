e-Paper Get App

What's in a name? A lot! Muslim woman 'Haifa' denied home in Bengaluru over religion

"Property available, but the owner wants Hindu family," read the chat making Haifa ineligible to occupy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Muslim woman Haifa denied home in Bengaluru | Twitter/pixy

Looking for a rented home in Bengaluru? This might be a case you must know, sadly common but something that shouldn't go unvoiced. A female was denied stay despite room availability, ask why? The reason behind her being rejected was not a financial crunch or so, all doted to her religion.

When the broker learned that the customer seeking a residence identifies as "Haifa", he noticed a problem in offering her the place. "Property available, but the owner wants Hindu family," he wrote in a WhatsApp chat making the Muslim woman ineligible to occupy.

Haifa took to Twitter sharing her ordeal of house hunting in Bengaluru. She wrote, "If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th."

Check tweet:

No sooner, the post attracted over 11K likes and several comments. Netizens poured in mixed reactions over the incident.

Nothing wrong

Really sad

article-image

