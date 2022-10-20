Did Uber launch 'Walking Buddy' option for customers? Here's what viral tweets suggest

If you frequently use transport service apps such as Ola, Uber, Meru or other, you might have come across times when there were no cabs or bikes available to ferry you. That disappointing phase might have made you walk for some distance to fetch a cab offline or hunt for alternatives; at times, people would have also walked their way with headphones on instead of spending minutes long in wait of a cab.

Do you opine that it's fun and joyous to share a walk with someone rather then taking it alone? If you are one such, the viral tweets about Uber launching 'Walking Buddy' for its customers shall give you relatable vibes. Similar to how the internet spread fake information of Uber opening boat services during Bengaluru floods, netizens have now began to trend "Uber Walking Buddy" on Twitter.

Did Uber launch 'Walking Buddy' option for customers? No. Also, this isn't the first time that such a trend has emerged on social media. Two years ago, Twitterati had suggested the same case; the company had then provided a hilariously quirky reply. Uber had tweeted in 2020, "Gotta get those steps in."

The now-circulating images about the feature are old as well as fake.

Gotta get those steps in. 👟 https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, take a look at a few reactions from Twitter:

Intern jokes

Other intern: But if we have an animal as a walking buddy, we won’t have to pay them. Uber CEO: good answer, good answer! I like the way you think… I’m gonna be watching you pic.twitter.com/UkR1zLCBJG — Tom Fletcher (@tf8560) October 19, 2022

People believing it to be true!

I have been looking at the Uber app, where do I sign up to be a walking buddy 🤲🏾 https://t.co/HFxGDuUMJx — BlessingsTimidi DIGHA (@BlessingsDigha) October 19, 2022

Funny laughs and giggles

UBER walking Buddy 🤣🤣 https://t.co/SYyNyL6TI9 — MUDI MABIRIANI (@MudiMabiriani) October 19, 2022