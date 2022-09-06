Is Uber offering boat services in Bengaluru? Check inside

Viral photo/Uber boat in UK | Twitter

Amidst heavy downpour in the regions of Bangalore, several videos and photos rolled in to highlight the waterlogged streets and weird travel facilities in the city. The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and storm-water drains that inundated low-lying areas.

When, traditional vehicles such as autorickshaws, bikes and cars were stranded with commuters on flooded Bengaluru roads, people were seen being ferried via tractors, JCBs and boats. Seeing that boats were used conveniently to help commuters travel through the city during massive rainfall, Twitterati shared screenshots showing Uber app offering boat transport in the city.

Some might think it's too bizarre for Uber to supply boat to customers, however, the service exists in parts of UK. However, the screenshot of Uber providing boat services in the Indian city is rolling out on social media lacking authenticity.

Does anyone want a uber boat 😂😂#BangaloreFloods pic.twitter.com/9j8oOmvqfW — Micky ⁽ᴸᴶᴱ ˢᵗᵃⁿ ⁾ (Hiatus) 😈 (@_Born2Kill_) September 6, 2022

No communication from the company in this regard has been made in the recent past, thus hinting it to be a mere WhatsApp forward.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, B. Pavani, a resident of Hennur, Bangalore suggested the screenshots to be fake. She said, "On repeated images claiming of Uber boat ride during the rains in the city, I took to the app looking for the service. However, nothing as such reflected on the app. The viral photos being circulated are morphed for fun and not ture. Only the usual cabs are available, no Uber boats."

Earlier in Mumbai, the world’s largest ridesharing company Uber, launched on-demand service of Uber Boat in partnership with Maharashtra Maritime Board. It would be effective for transportation from three of the city’s popular coastal routes namely Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty, via speed boats. "Presenting Uber Boat from Gateway of India to Elephanta and Mandwa Jetty, " read their YouTube video caption of the launch.

