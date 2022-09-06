WATCH: Tractors, JCBs and boats used to ferry commuters in India's IT capital, Bengaluru

Some parts of Bangalore are experiencing heavy rains since the recent past. From traffic congestion clips to funny videos of people fishing on flooded streets, Twitterati took to trend #Bangalorerains on the microblogging platform.
The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.
Cars and two wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city. Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
Watch videos:
Bengaluru's boat ride:
JCB ferries commuters
Tractors too gear up to help citizens!
Meanwhile, a viral clip showed autorickshaws, bikes and cars stranded with commuters on waterlogged roads of the city. People were seen struggling to hold balance, take support of fencing raised for metro construction while they travel on flooded roads of Bengaluru.
