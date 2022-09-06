Bangalore rains: Traffic visual showing people stranded on waterlogged roads of city goes viral

Viral video of Bangalore rains | Twitter

The city has been experiencing heavy rains in the recent past. From traffic congestion clips to funny videos of people fishing on flooded streets, Twitterati took to trend #Bangalorerains on the microblogging platform.

In a recent clip doing rounds on social media, we can see autorickshaws, bikes and cars stranded with commuters on waterlogged roads of the city. People are seen struggling to hold balance, trying to take support of fencing raised for metro construction while they travel on flooded roads of Bengaluru.

The gushing waters looked no lesser than a wave from sea shore. With several netizens sharing their concerns from the flood-hit region, this is yet another clip gone viral.

Watch video: