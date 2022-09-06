e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBangalore rains: Traffic visual showing people stranded on waterlogged roads of city goes viral

Bangalore rains: Traffic visual showing people stranded on waterlogged roads of city goes viral

The city has been experiencing heavy rains in the recent past. From traffic congestion clips to funny videos of people fishing on flooded streets, Twitterati took to trend #Bangalorerains on the microblogging platform.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Viral video of Bangalore rains | Twitter

The city has been experiencing heavy rains in the recent past. From traffic congestion clips to funny videos of people fishing on flooded streets, Twitterati took to trend #Bangalorerains on the microblogging platform.

In a recent clip doing rounds on social media, we can see autorickshaws, bikes and cars stranded with commuters on waterlogged roads of the city. People are seen struggling to hold balance, trying to take support of fencing raised for metro construction while they travel on flooded roads of Bengaluru.

The gushing waters looked no lesser than a wave from sea shore. With several netizens sharing their concerns from the flood-hit region, this is yet another clip gone viral.

Watch video:

Read Also
Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bangalore rains: Tractors, JCBs and boats used to ferry commuters; watch

Bangalore rains: Tractors, JCBs and boats used to ferry commuters; watch

Bangalore rains: Traffic visual showing people stranded on waterlogged roads of city goes viral

Bangalore rains: Traffic visual showing people stranded on waterlogged roads of city goes viral

Watch: Elephants casually roam inside army hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Watch: Elephants casually roam inside army hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Watch: THIS Instagram post is being called 'Cutest thing ever seen' by netizens; here's why kid's...

Watch: THIS Instagram post is being called 'Cutest thing ever seen' by netizens; here's why kid's...

Watch Video: Doctor saves patient's life after latter nearly suffers heart attack; BJP's Dhananjay...

Watch Video: Doctor saves patient's life after latter nearly suffers heart attack; BJP's Dhananjay...