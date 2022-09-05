e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Twitter was seen trending with several tweets of visuals under #Banglorerains and #Bengalurufloods.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Technology capital Bengaluru is facing waterlogging and floods in various regions of the city - areas like Marathalli, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, BEML Layout, and more are submerged in water leading to commuting difficulties.

Twitterati based in the city took to the microblogging platform sharing videos of heavy showers and waterlogged streets. Soon, netizens from other parts of the country re-shared such videos and made them viral, Twitter was seen trending with several tweets of visuals under #Banglorerains and #Bengalurufloods.

Check out a few reactions:

In a now-viral video we could the race for people fetching fish from waterlogged regions. Reportedly, the video is from Bengaluru where lake water spread into the city, resulting into fishes turning on flooded roads.

Earlier, several news outlets brought to light that citizens began fishing on Bengaluru streets. People were also seen flaunting pictures with fetched fishes, yes - probably a free pick from waterlogged regions.

Several reported that the roads were filled with water under metro stations and vicinity, especially around Silk board area. Vehicles were seen getting stuck and non-functional during to tremendous water on pathway. This led commoners and metro officials helping out to clear traffic emerged due to break down vehicles.

Can memes stay away from Twitter? Of course, not. While most Twitter users shared glimpses from the flood hit city, some shared memes and hilarious messages over the scenario.

Read Also
Twitterati share hilarious memes on Mumbai rains
article-image
Read Also
Pakistan floods trends on Twitter with dramatic videos of gushing torrents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch

Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch

Watch: Woman gets trapped upside down in gym equipment at 3 AM, here's what happened next

Watch: Woman gets trapped upside down in gym equipment at 3 AM, here's what happened next

Watch: Pakistan cricket team's candid reaction inside Dubai stadium's dressing room goes viral after...

Watch: Pakistan cricket team's candid reaction inside Dubai stadium's dressing room goes viral after...