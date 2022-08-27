Pakistan floods trends on Twitter with dramatic videos of gushing torrents

Heavy downpour has continuously hit pummel parts of Pakistan with calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing a fresh wave of death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The tweets surfaced on #Pakistanfloods show heart-wrenching footages from the natural calamite hit region.
Tornado effect created by heavy gushing water currents
Building collapses due to floods
Landslides due to heavy water flow
Young boy praying to Allah amidst the natural disaster
Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to call in the Army to help in the rescue and relief operations after many parts of the country were ravaged by the worst floods in more than a decade that has affected more than 33 million people, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)