Pakistan floods trends on Twitter with dramatic videos of gushing torrents

Heavy downpour has continuously hit pummel parts of Pakistan with calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing a fresh wave of death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The tweets surfaced on #Pakistanfloods show heart-wrenching footages from the natural calamite hit region.

Tornado effect created by heavy gushing water currents

Terrible torrents in Pakistan, destroying thousands of homes and displacing hundreds of thousands of citizens. Our religious and humanitarian duty is to move quickly to help.#FloodsInPakistan #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/IcRxtjzh1Q — د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) August 26, 2022

Building collapses due to floods

Within seconds this hotel in Kalam collapsed as the water on the otherwise of the building eroded the foundations within minutes. Such is the devastation Pakistan is going through right now. Everyone needs to HELP please. #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/NUMyBSByQ0 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 26, 2022

Landslides due to heavy water flow

A section of the vital Karakoram Highway has collapsed after severely-flooding river swept away the foundation rock and soil underneath it in Kohistan. #Pakistan #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/v4DJ9MqAhE — Intel Consortium (HADR-FLOODS) (@INTELPSF) August 26, 2022

Young boy praying to Allah amidst the natural disaster

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to call in the Army to help in the rescue and relief operations after many parts of the country were ravaged by the worst floods in more than a decade that has affected more than 33 million people, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday.