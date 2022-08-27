e-Paper Get App

Pakistan floods trends on Twitter with dramatic videos of gushing torrents

The tweets surfaced on #Pakistanfloods show heart-wrenching footages from the natural calamite hit region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan floods | Twitter

Heavy downpour has continuously hit pummel parts of Pakistan with calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing a fresh wave of death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The tweets surfaced on #Pakistanfloods show heart-wrenching footages from the natural calamite hit region.

Tornado effect created by heavy gushing water currents

Building collapses due to floods

Landslides due to heavy water flow

Young boy praying to Allah amidst the natural disaster

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to call in the Army to help in the rescue and relief operations after many parts of the country were ravaged by the worst floods in more than a decade that has affected more than 33 million people, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday.

article-image

