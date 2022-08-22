Watch: Balochistan floods leave girl student dusting, packing books; viral video leaves netizens in tears

Viral video of Baloch girl's love and respect for education | Twitter

Education is highly valued by many across the world. In an emotional video from Balochistan, we could see a school going girl keeping her study material safe in the flood-hit region.

A social media activist named Fazila tweeted the video of a Baloch girl whose dedication to read, write and learn amidst severe natural disaster is commendable. The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "After her home was completely destroyed by the flood, this Baloch girl is looking for her books and cleaning them up. She still wants to study, she still wants to go to school." Later, the tweet requested people to "Pray for Balochistan..."

The now viral video began to show the little kid kneeling down to dust her books and pack them safe into her school bag. Once done, she slowly stands and makes a move from her destroyed home location. The clip attracted thousands of views on the microblogging platform as netizens couldn't control their tears; crying emojis made to the reply section of the tweeted footage.

Take a look at the emotional video:

The video was also shared by other users from various walks of life. A Pakistan based journalist, Hamid Mir, took to the microblogging website and commented over the now-viral clip, "Well done daughter, only those who take care of their books can take care of their future...This fight is more important than the flood disasters. (translated via Google)"

شاباش بیٹی اپنی کتابوں کو سنبھال کر رکھنے والے ہی اپنا مستقبل بھی سنبھال سکتے ہیں افسوس کہ ہم اہل صحافت آپکو صرف دور سے ہی شاباش دے سکتے ہیں کیونکہ ادھر اسلام آباد میں سیاسی لڑائی چل رہی ہے یہ لڑائی سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے زیادہ اہم ہے https://t.co/2l5gb9MuRn — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) August 22, 2022

Chairman Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) also tweeted the heart-wrenching clip and wrote in the native language, "She still wants to read. People are affected. (translated via Google)" These words were followed by saddened tear emojis.

تونسہ میں سیلاب سے اپنےگھر کو مکمل طورپر تباہ ہونےکےبعد یہ بلوچ بچی اپنی کتابیں تلاش کرکے صاف کر رہی ہے وہ اب بھی پڑھنا چاہتی ہے میڈیا رپورٹس کے مطابق تونسہ اور ڈیرہ غازی خان کے مختلف علاقوں سے حالیہ بارشوں کی وجہ سے تقریبا ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ لوگ متاثر ہوئے ہیں 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kfbRTUxKDe — Nasrullah Baloch (@Nasrullah_Baloc) August 22, 2022