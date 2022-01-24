Watch Video: Syrian Refugee gets a surprise birthday bash, his reaction leaves netizens in awe

Birth anniversaries are one of the special days in one's life. The efforts someone would take to make it memorable, is worth it all.

Syria has been in the headlines for clashes and crisis over a period of time, which has counted to human loss with several becoming refugees, orphans, homeless and helpless. However, this video gives a positive and joyous vibe as a little native of Syria enjoys his surprise birthday celebration.

In a recent video went viral, we could see a Syrian refugee child being given a birthday surprise. A female, probably a volunteer at the shelter, planned to bring smiles onto the young one's face by making his birthday a special moment. The video shows other kids clapping and singing the Happy Birthday song to wish the Syrian kid, to which the birthday boy experiences uncontrolled happiness. He can be seen expressing his emotions through his joyous eyes and no sooner by hugging the lady who made his day.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The sheer joy in the eyes of a Syrian Refugee child upon being given a surprise birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/C2EdoGs04w — That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) January 22, 2022

Since posted on Twitter a day ago, the video has got over 130K views, 3K likes and many comments. The replies speak of the lady's sweet gesture to cheer up the boy on his birthday, while also what makes the video win hearts is the boy's mesmerizing reaction to the surprise.

Some Twitter users greeted the kid for his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Little One! May you and your country see a better future... Lots of love..."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the video, right here:

Happy Birthday Little One! May you and your country see a better future... Lots of love🥰😘😘 and good wishes from an Uncle in India. 🥳💝🌟🥞🎂🍪 — Manan (@Manankmr) January 23, 2022

Humari khushiyon ka ek hissa unhe bhi mil jaaye ❤️❤️ — Zara Zaki (@ZaraZakki) January 23, 2022

Such a painful scene. Never should a kid get into this situation. Those emotions inside that kid is unbearable. Hope they all find enough love & compassion in this difficult world — H.R.S (@Siddabs) January 23, 2022

The way he hugges his teacher..kissing her hand..n dat innocent look..ya Allah..so heart touching..brought tears to my eyes..may Allah bless all dis kids n gv dem happiness in life..Ameen — Gulnaz (کلناز) (@gulnaazim) January 23, 2022

Look at the way he kisses his teacher's hands... That culture... At such an young age... Is something all of us need to spread... — sunnysaggy 🇮🇳 (@sunnysaggy) January 23, 2022

Such an endearing video ! Heartbreaking too — Rekha Sharma (@RekhaSh39945210) January 23, 2022

Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day to Little Boy. God Bless Him. 👏👏👏 — Piush Mishra (@Thalwara) January 24, 2022

Humanity explained in seconds...God bless and hope everyday life of everyone is filled with joy... — Shaji (@shajijoy) January 23, 2022

The love and emotion in this child’s eyes … god bless him ❤️ — Nikita Ruia (@atxfirefly73) January 23, 2022

Children are so innocent 💕 — Charvaka 🏳️‍🌈🍑 (@SpeakingTigers) January 24, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:30 PM IST