Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Watch Video: Syrian Refugee gets a surprise birthday bash, his reaction leaves netizens in awe

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Birth anniversaries are one of the special days in one's life. The efforts someone would take to make it memorable, is worth it all.

Syria has been in the headlines for clashes and crisis over a period of time, which has counted to human loss with several becoming refugees, orphans, homeless and helpless. However, this video gives a positive and joyous vibe as a little native of Syria enjoys his surprise birthday celebration.

In a recent video went viral, we could see a Syrian refugee child being given a birthday surprise. A female, probably a volunteer at the shelter, planned to bring smiles onto the young one's face by making his birthday a special moment. The video shows other kids clapping and singing the Happy Birthday song to wish the Syrian kid, to which the birthday boy experiences uncontrolled happiness. He can be seen expressing his emotions through his joyous eyes and no sooner by hugging the lady who made his day.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since posted on Twitter a day ago, the video has got over 130K views, 3K likes and many comments. The replies speak of the lady's sweet gesture to cheer up the boy on his birthday, while also what makes the video win hearts is the boy's mesmerizing reaction to the surprise.

Some Twitter users greeted the kid for his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Little One! May you and your country see a better future... Lots of love..."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
