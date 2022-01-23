Watch video: BJP version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' goes viral ahead of UP polls

Not only did the Srilankan singer rendered by Yohani De'Silva's beat 'Manike Mage Hithe' go viral, its adapted version by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election is also doing rounds on the internet.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Ahead of the election, the election campaign song is winning hearts of netizens with several shares and likes.

Listen to the beat, right here:

Aayegi phirse BJP', is the catchline of the song that features snaps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The song begins with the lyrics, "UP mein pure kiya jantha se kiye huye vaade...", to hint that the party has been true to its promises towards the people of the state. Later, to add, "UP mein phir chalengi Modi-Yogi ki phir hawaein... (UP would again breeze in Modi-Yogi fever)"

Having heard this song netizens couldn't resist from sharing it on their social media.

Take a look at how people reacted, right here:

Listen to BJP election campaign song in UP, put on headset, friends wow superb 🔥🧡🔥👌👍 pic.twitter.com/ULhxJ8Vxxo — V.Sreekumar (@vsreekumarnair) January 15, 2022

Our favourite song this election season,super lyrics set to the hit tune.@myogiadityanath ji jai ho 🇮🇳💐 pic.twitter.com/WrEPcTEedV — Lotus (@LotusBharat) January 16, 2022

BJP UP election song 👍 pic.twitter.com/3baaLJtx3S — naren kumar06 (@naren_kumar06) January 17, 2022

It’s really cool song 🤣even though it’s a election song😃 https://t.co/GgayYmEWeN — Maya S Bhadooriya👑🦋 (@Sheela__Singh) January 16, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:43 PM IST