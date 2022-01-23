e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Watch video: BJP version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' goes viral ahead of UP polls

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Not only did the Srilankan singer rendered by Yohani De'Silva's beat 'Manike Mage Hithe' go viral, its adapted version by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election is also doing rounds on the internet.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Ahead of the election, the election campaign song is winning hearts of netizens with several shares and likes.

Listen to the beat, right here:

Aayegi phirse BJP', is the catchline of the song that features snaps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The song begins with the lyrics, "UP mein pure kiya jantha se kiye huye vaade...", to hint that the party has been true to its promises towards the people of the state. Later, to add, "UP mein phir chalengi Modi-Yogi ki phir hawaein... (UP would again breeze in Modi-Yogi fever)"

Having heard this song netizens couldn't resist from sharing it on their social media.

Take a look at how people reacted, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Bullock predicts Uttar Pradesh election results, nods in favor of Samajwadi Party chief... Watch video: Bullock predicts Uttar Pradesh election results, nods in favor of Samajwadi Party chief...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
Advertisement