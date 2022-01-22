Watch video: Bullock predicts Uttar Pradesh election results, nods in favor of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Everybody loves and gets excited to hear about what's in future. In India, the holy cow and bullock are traditionally worshipped and looked up for fortune telling. The animal accompanied by a human is seen travelling to places, wherein the bullock nods one's head to put forth a likely or unlikely say.

Animal making predictions of the next day or the hour is no new to the world. Remember Paul the Octopus? Yes, the one which predicted the the results of association football matches. The animal seems to hold interest towards the elections as well.

During the 2016 US Presidential Elections, the fight between Democratic Party's Hillary Clinton and Republican Party's Donald Trump was guessed by the Anglesey Octopus.

However, it's time for India now as elections seem to kick start soon. In a recent video doing rounds on social media we could see a bullock in Uttar Pradesh trying to speculate what the upcoming election have for the state.

The thirty second long clip shows the man questioning the animal with names of candidates contesting the poll in Uttar Pradesh, to which it replies in yes or no by nodding the head. When asked who could make it to the throne, whether it is Mayawati from the Bahujan Samaj Party or Akhilesh Yadav from the the Samajwadi Party, the fortune predictor opined in favor of the SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:01 PM IST