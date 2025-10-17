'Mad*rch*d Bola': TTE Alleges Woman Traveling Without Ticket On Dehradun Express Abused Him, Threw Tea - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@khurpenchh

Dehradun: Incidents involving women passengers travelling without tickets and then arguing with Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) are becoming increasingly common.

In yet another such case, a video recorded by a TTE has surfaced online, showing a woman allegedly travelling without a ticket, verbally abusing the TTE, and throwing a cup of tea at him when asked to produce her ticket.

The video captures a heated altercation between two women and a TTE. During the exchange, one of the women is seen arguing with the official, as the TTE claims she not only abused him but also threw hot tea at him in the midst of the confrontation.

“Isne gaali di mujhe, apne suna,Mad*rch*d Bola" the TTE can be heard asking the other passengers. Which roughly translates to," She abused me, you people heard it." The passengers can be seen agreeing to the TTE's claims.

"Apne maara mujhe," the woman can be heard saying. Which roughly translates to,"You hit me."

The TTE further alleges, "Ye ladki hai, isne mujhpar garam chai feki." Which roughly translates to, "This girl threw a hot cup of tea on me," the passengers again agreed with his claim. The woman can be heard denying the claims of throwing tea.

Reportedly, the two women were traveling in a sleeper coach with general tickets, which is against the rules. Following the dispute, the woman was removed from the train at Barabanki station, but they forcibly reboarded the same coach. They were later removed upon arrival at Charbagh railway station.

A complaint has reportedly been filed against them at the Charbagh GRP and an FIR will be filed soon.

Similar Incident

Earlier last week, a video shot by a TTE surfaced showing a mother-daughter duo arguing and creating a scene in an AC coach when asked to show their tickets.

The woman insists on knowing the name of the TTE, who identifies himself as Suresh Kumar Burman. The woman then makes a casteist remark, saying, "Verma ho, isliye apni aukat dikha rahe ho," meaning, "You are a Verma, that’s why you’re showing your status."