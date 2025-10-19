Delhi-NCR In Red Zone Ahead Of Diwali; Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Dwarka Hit Hazardous AQI Levels | File Pic

Delhi: With Diwali just a day away, Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing dangerously high air pollution levels, raising serious health concerns.



Multiple monitoring stations recorded severe air quality on Sunday, October 19, with Anand Vihar registering the highest AQI of 435, entering the severe category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Area-Wise Air Quality Deteriorates Rapidly



Other parts of Delhi also recorded very poor levels. Wazirpur hit 365, Dwarka Sector 8 341, Bawana 303, and ITO 285. RK Puram (322), Vivek Vihar (349), Ashok Vihar (304), and Jahangirpuri (314) remained in the very poor category. Lodhi Road (221), Najafgarh (212), Okhla Phase 2 (283), and Narela (266) fell under the poor bracket.



In the wider NCR, Ghaziabad’s Loni area recorded 341, Noida Sector 125 reached 342, and Gurugram Sector 51 reported 342, all in the very poor range. Out of 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, nine were in the very poor category, some approaching severe levels. Experts attribute the surge to transport emissions, firecrackers, and stubble burning, compounded by meteorological conditions trapping pollutants.



Netizens also took to social media to complain about the toxic air. Here are some visuals from the city:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Health Risks And Diwali Forecast



Doctors have warned that such pollution can aggravate asthma, heart disease, and respiratory ailments, particularly among children and the elderly. The India Meteorological Department forecasted morning fog followed by clear skies, offering little relief.



The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicts air quality may worsen on Diwali day, October 20, potentially reaching the upper end of the very poor category and shifting to severe on October 21 if cracker emissions rise. Despite Supreme Court restrictions allowing only green crackers in limited time slots, enforcement remains a challenge.



Authorities have stepped up inspections to curb the sale of non-certified fireworks. Satellite data indicates nearly 1,000 stubble-burning incidents across northern states this season, further aggravating the capital’s smog. Residents are advised to take precautions, as the city braces for hazardous air on the festival of lights.