 On Camera: Brazilian Priest Caught Hiding Churchgoer's Fiance Under His Bathroom Sink
Locals who stormed into his house found the priest in a half-naked state. He had invited the woman to his house when her fiance was not in the city.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
A controversial video of a Brazilian priest has gone viral on social media showing him hiding his fiancée beneath a bathroom sink in the rectory at the Church of Our Lady of Aparecida.

According to reports, after being caught, Rev. Luciano Braga Simplicio, the head of Our Lady of Aparecida Parish in Nova Maringa in the state of Mato Grosso, said that the woman was merely taking a shower.

Locals who stormed into his house found the priest in a half-naked state. He had invited the woman to his house when her fiance was not in the city. Angry locals broke down the bathroom door and found the 21-year-old woman hiding under the sink.

A shirtless priest made several unsuccessful attempts to leave the room while onlookers prevented him from doing so and demanded he unlock a door they believed held his missing fiancée.

In response to the incident, the priest told TMZ he had simply allowed the woman to shower following her workout as an act of compassion. However, local media reported that he had brought her to the church residence early that morning, raising additional concerns. The exact length of her stay remains unclear, though those present believed it exceeded what would be typical for a brief bathroom break.

Witnesses described seeing the woman crying on the floor in just shorts and a tank top as she was removed from the bathroom. Both the priest and woman denied any sexual contact. The woman subsequently filed a police report and also complained about the incident being filmed and shared publicly.

